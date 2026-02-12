CCTV: Security guard shoots woman inside ATM in Karachi

KARACHI: CCTV footage of a woman being shot dead by a security guard inside ATM in the Papoosh area has come to the fore. ARY News reported. The security guard lured her to an ATM on the pretext of giving her money.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman approaching the ATM booth. According to investigators, the suspect had asked her to meet him there, claiming he would hand over cash.

It can be clearly seen in the footage that as soon as the woman opened the ATM door, an argument broke out. The suspect, who was inside the booth, then allegedly opened fire.

The suspect was arrested. In a preliminary statement to police, he claimed that he and the woman had been in a relationship and alleged that she was blackmailing him over a video.

He also accused the woman previously borrowed Rs. 50,000 from him and was demanding more money. He lured her to an Atm on the pretext of giving her money, and as soon as she entered the ATM, he opened fire and injured the woman.

The woman attempted to flee despite being wounded, but the gunman fired two more shots at her from behind. She was initially taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment.