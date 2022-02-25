CCTV: Six robbers loot Rs1.5m in Lyari

Karachi: ARY News has recovered the exclusive CCTV footage of a robbery in a Chicken centre in Khadda Market, Lyari.

The metropolitan city has been under a street-crime pandemic recently. Despite claims of countering the situation by officials, incidents have been on an upward curve.

In a recent robbery that took place four days ago, six dacoits looted Rs1.5m along with mobile phones and cash from the employees of a chicken breeding centre.

In the CCTV footage, three out of the six armed dacoits can be seen entering the chicken centre while the other three stay outside to keep a check.

The robbers can be seen breaking the locker’s lock and stacking the cash worth Rs1.5m in a plastic bag.

The dacoits also searched the centre employees and robbed them of cash and other pricey possessions like their mobile phones.

They also searched the top floor of the premises where another employee of the centre was found. The robbers then locked all three employees in the bathroom of the centre as they completed their search and escaped easily.

According to the owner of the chicken centre, he immediately called 15 to inform about the incident but the police reached the crime scene an hour later. The police also took a long time to register an FIR and has not made any progress in the case as of now, the owner added.

