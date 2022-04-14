CCTV: Teacher’s timely heimlich saves choking student’s life

CCTV: A teacher from the New Jersey state of USA saved a student who was choking on a bottle cap last week.

According to WABC, the dramatic incident took place at East Orange Community Charter School. The 9-year-old boy can be seen taking a sip from his water bottle at this desk when the cap of the bottle got stuck in his throat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The boy named Robert, who is in the third grade had tried to take off the cap using his teeth.

In an interview with a news outlet, Robert said “Then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat.”

He added that he was going to the sink trying to cough it out and couldn’t, so he ran very quickly to Ms. [Janiece] Jenkins.

The teacher named Janiece Jenkins immediately performed a Heimlich manoeuvre after Robert ran toward her in distress in front of the classroom full of children.

The teacher said, “He was pointing to his neck and he’s all flustered.”

Also Read:Tragedy as toddler dies after choking on bean lunch

She added that Robert could not talk so then she just turned him around and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Comments