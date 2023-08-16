CCTV: Women faces sexual harassment in broad daylight

MULTAN: CCTV footage emerged of passerby women who faced sexual harassment in broad daylight in the Muslim town Multan, ARY News reported.

As per details, The CCTV footage shows two women sexually harassed on the street by an unidentified man who was riding a motorcycle in Multan.

The culprit manage to flee the spot however police spokesperson said that no complaint has been registered so far against the incident.

Earlier, another incident of a man harassing a girl on the street in Orangi Town Karachi went viral on the internet.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a man riding on a motorcycle approaching the girl from the corner of the street. He attempted to snatch her bag and harassed her before fleeing the spot of the incident.

After the video went viral on social media, police started an investigation into the incident and said that incident seems to be snatching but no one has contacted the police yet.

On July 5, a video went viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launching a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts. Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.