CCTV : Young robbers rob hotel in Liaquatabad Karachi

Karachi: The CCTV footage of a robbery at a local hotel in Liaquatabad Karachi has surfaced, four armed robbers can be seen looting the staff and customers and escaping easily.

The metropolitan city has witnessed a major spike in street crime in the past few days. Recently, the CCTV footage of a recent robbery at a local restaurant in Liaquatabad Karachi has been recovered by ARY news.

In the CCTV footage, a gang of four young robbers can be seen looting the staff of the restaurant in plain sight.

CCTV footage shows the robbers looting mobile phones and cash from the hotel staff and other people and escaping easily. The criminal gang consisted of young teenage boys.

