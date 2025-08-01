Islamabad to pioneer cashless civic services in Pakistan

In an innovative step toward digital transformation, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced strategies to make Islamabad a cashless city, starting with digitising payments for important civic services.

The initiative was exposed during a high-level meeting on Thursday, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where officials outlined a phased launch of digital payment systems across all departments.

From property taxes to water bills, land transfers, and even parking fees, citizens will soon be able to make payments with just a scan of a QR code or a few taps on a mobile app.

“This shift to a cashless system will not only enhance transparency but also improve the speed and efficiency of public service delivery,” said Chairman Randhawa. “Our goal is to make Islamabad a truly digital capital — smart, efficient, and citizen-focused.”

The CDA is also partnering with leading banks to build a secure and easy-to-use online payment ecosystem.

The entire effort is part of a broader strategy to eliminate cash handling, reduce wait times, and make civic services more convenient and transparent.

“Imagine not having to stand in long lines or carry cash to pay your water bill. That’s the future we’re building,” said a senior CDA official after the meeting.

The first phase of the project will focus on high-traffic areas and services most frequently used by the public. Once proven effective, the cashless model will be expanded citywide.

Experts say the move is in line with Pakistan’s growing push for digital financial inclusion and could significantly reduce red tape and the risk of corruption in government transactions.

