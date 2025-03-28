web analytics
CDA responds to reports regarding ban on cricket in F-11 playground

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a clarification regarding the use of a public playground in F-11/1 near Ali Market, following complaints from local residents.

The space, originally permitted for cricket, was reassessed after residents reported disturbances, including property damage from cricket balls, excessive noise, and disruptions to daily life.

In a news statement on Friday, the authority said that cricket has not been completely banned; it has designated the area as a multi-purpose ground to cater to broader community needs.

To accommodate cricket enthusiasts, the CDA has proposed the development of an indoor cricket facility.

Additionally, two existing cricket grounds in F-11—near Tehzeeb Bakers and Khudad Heights—remain open for use.

In a separate development, a disciplinary inquiry revealed that a CDA-employed gardener allegedly collaborated with cricketers from Rawalpindi to misuse the ground for personal gain, including illegal activities like gambling and betting.

Massive corruption unveiled in CDA, other govt depts

The employee has been suspended, and an FIR is being filed against those involved. The CDA reaffirmed its commitment to fair conflict resolution and ensuring public spaces serve the greater community interest.

CDA said that two nearby playgrounds remain fully operational for public use.

