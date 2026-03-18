CDA to disburse salaries before Eid Al Fitr 2026

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced to release salaries to its employees ahead of Eid ul-Fitr 2026, in a move aimed at easing financial pressures on staff before the holiday.

Officials said the decision follows directives from the prime minister of Pakistan to facilitate public sector workers ahead of the religious festival.

According to a statement, the CDA chairman has instructed the finance and accounts departments to expedite the salary process to ensure payments are made before the Eid holidays.

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The authority said special administrative arrangements had been put in place to avoid delays in salary transfers across all formations, with monitoring mechanisms introduced to ensure compliance.

However, the CDA has also suspended additional benefits for employees as part of the government’s austerity drive, implemented on the directives of the interior minister.

Officials said the authority is seeking to balance employee support with fiscal discipline by rationalising expenditures and ensuring efficient use of public funds.

The statement added that the timely release of salaries reflected CDA’s efforts to support its workforce while adhering to transparency, accountability and cost-control measures amid ongoing financial constraints.