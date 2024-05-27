CDA teams engage in firefighting to extinguish Margalla bushfire

ISLAMABAD: The bushfire has engulfed a large part of the Margalla Hills National Park, citing the Capital Development Authority (CDA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The CDA teams have reached to the spot and diligently working to extinguish the fire, the capital authority said in a statement.

Over 75 firefighters from Capital Development Authority have been engaged to control and extinguish the fire. The gusts of winds making it difficult to control the fire that started burning at Margalla hills Syedpur Village range at 11:00 in the morning.

CDA said that more teams of firefighters have been sent to extinguish the fire as soon as possible.

To prevent forest fires, the forest department has officially declared ‘fire season’ in the Rawalpindi Division and canceled the leaves of field staff.

As the heat of the summer season intensifies, the danger of forest fires increases.

To protect the forests of Margalla Hills, Murree, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, and Kallar Syedan, the authorities have strictly prohibited to carry certain items into the forest areas that could potentially harm the environment.