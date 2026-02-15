CDF Asim Munir visits Germany to attend Munich Security Conference

MUNICH: Field Marshal, CDF and COAS, Syed Asim Munir COAS & CDF visited Germany from 12 to 14 February to attend meetings on the sidelines of 62nd Munich Security Conference.

COAS & CDF interacted with a number of dignitaries. He met with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed matters of mutual interest, including global and regional security dynamics and counterterrorism cooperation.

As part of his interactions with the German authorities, COAS and CDF called on Mr Alexander Dobrindt, Federal Minister of the Interior, Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Günter Sautter, Foreign Policy & Security Policy Advisor to Federal Chancellor of Germany and General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, Federal Armed Forces.

The meetings focused on contemporary security issues, bilateral defence cooperation and the need for promoting global peace and security through bilateral and multilateral dialogue.

Besides, COAS & CDF held a productive engagement with Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff, Brazilian Armed Forces and discussed bilateral military cooperation.

Gen Rodolph Haykal, Comd Armed Forces, Lebanese Republic also called on the COAS & CDF. During the interaction, global and regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.