CDWP approves 12 development projects worth Rs35.4 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives/Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, approved 12 development projects worth Rs35.4 billion across various sectors critical to national growth, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

In addition to the approved projects, six major initiatives worth Rs280.2 billion were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, the Vice Chancellor of PIDE, the Chief Economist, and senior representatives from federal ministries, provincial departments, and development partners.

The flagship project, Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT), worth Rs68.67 billion, was referred to ECNEC.

In the same sector, the National Program for Animal Disease Surveillance and Control, worth Rs7.35 billion, was approved to enhance Pakistan’s compliance with international sanitary standards and boost livestock exports.

Additionally, the Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanization Project (P-CLAMP), worth Rs 36.12 billion and financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was referred to ECNEC.

Under the governance reforms agenda, the Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Program, worth Rs3.08 billion, was approved.

The health sector witnessed three crucial projects approvals reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to universal healthcare and child welfare. Projects included the National Health Support Program (Rs. 2.17 billion), Extension of Child Health Facilities in Southern Punjab (Rs. 6.40 billion) funded by JICA, and D-TALK & Insulin for Life (Rs. 1.39 billion) funded by XEM Korea.

He instructed the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to integrate diabetes initiatives with the National Diabetes Program to maximize national health impact.

In pursuit of knowledge-driven economic growth, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Campus Project in Pattoki, valued at Rs1.46 billion, was approved.

The Construction of a Wastewater Treatment Plant at Babu Sabu, Lahore, worth Rs. 52.19 billion, marks a historic step particular in Punjab and as a whole for Pakistan’s environmental infrastructure development.

Financed by AFD, the project will treat 88 MGD of wastewater using biogas, solar integration, and advanced sludge management systems to reduce pollution and protect the River Ravi ecosystem.

These include the Phullawai Hydropower Project (3 MW), the Khurshidabad Hydropower Project (2.71 MW), and the Naushera Hydropower Project (1.95 MW). These small-scale renewable energy projects underscore Pakistan’s commitment to the Energy and Infrastructure pillar of Uraan Pakistan, strengthening AJK’s local energy production.

The Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System, Sindh, amounting to Rs. 64.4 billion and co-financed by the World Bank and the Government of Sindh, was referred to ECNEC.

Three projects under the Transport & Communications sector were discussed to revolutionize connectivity and logistics efficiency. The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Quetta feasibility study, worth Rs. 1.24 billion, was approved to improve urban mobility in Balochistan’s capital.

The Preliminary Design and Drawings for ML-1 and Havelian Dry Port, worth Rs. 16.26 billion, was referred to ECNEC—a vital step toward modernizing Pakistan’s railway backbone under CPEC Phase-II.

The CDWP also approved the Detailed Engineering Design of ML-1 Rohri–Khanpur–Multan Section, amounting to Rs. 3.21 billion, through ADB financing support, marking a milestone in advancing CPEC’s transport connectivity agenda.

The Kachhi Canal Restoration Project, worth Rs. 5.65 billion, will repair flood damages and restore irrigation capacity, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project, worth Rs. 50.95 billion and financed by the World Bank, will improve water efficiency through modern irrigation systems, community watercourses, and high-efficiency technologies across merged districts.