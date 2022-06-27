CDWP approves 19 development projects worth Rs142.3b

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 19 development projects costing 142.3 billion rupees.

Its meeting was held in Islamabad on Monday with Secretary, Planning Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah in the chair, reported Radio Pakistan.

The meeting approved the construction of a 132KV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar at a cost of over 2.3 billion rupees. It also approved over three billion rupees to accelerate the response to AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Other projects that got the CDWP nod include the establishment of the National Cyber Security Academy at the cost of 600 million rupees, the Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics at Government College University, Lahore costing 699.85 million rupees, and the establishment of the University of North Waziristan Tribal District, costing two billion rupees.

The CDWP also granted approval for strengthening Khan Bahadar Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal at a cost of over 2.6 billion rupees, the establishment of Film Institute, costing 400 million rupees, Compensation and Relocation of Utilities of existing N-35 in Abbottabad at a cost of over 8 billion rupees, improvement of road from Rohri to Guddu Barrage at M-5 costing over six billion rupees and land acquisition of the building, dualization of Tando Allahyar to Tando Adam Raod at a cost of around four billion rupees.

The forum also recommended six projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval.

