CDWP approves installation of 1000kw Digital Transmitter in Rawat

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) has approved installation and commissioning of 1000 Kilowatt Digital DRM Medium Wave Transmitter at the cost of Rs4 billion at High Power Transmitter Rawat, in the suburbs of Rawalpindi by Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

A decision to this effect was made the CDWP meeting held in Islamabad with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in the chair.

With this decision and approval of the full digitization plan, DRM is now the official digital standard of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

A DRM Steering Committee was constituted within the PBC in 2014 led by the then Director Engineering Kamran Saeed.

The Committee started working on the DRM plan with its dedicated focus and succeeded in preparing a policy document containing an outline for digital migration and adoption of digital radio standard.

Later, the DRM Steering Committee gave scores of presentations the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the successive Director Generals of Radio Pakistan about the plan. However, the sitting DG PBC Tahir Hassan gave final push to this mega project.

The installation and commissioning of 1000 Kilowatt Digital DRM Medium Wave Transmitter will not only revive the broadcasting landscape in Pakistan, but also give a new life to the transmission of the state broadcaster.