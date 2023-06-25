CDWP clears 28 uplift projects worth Rs309.14bn

The federal government has cleared 28 development projects worth Rs309.14 billion as part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the next fiscal year.

According to the official announcement made by the Planning Ministry, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 28 development projects worth Rs309.14 billion during its meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Planning Ministry’s secretary, members of the Planning Commission and representatives from various ministries and divisions.

The forum approved programme for flood response through reconstruction of education facilities in Sindh, assisted by JICA worth Rs1,566,628 million, establishment of one-stop service centre for special economic zones worth Rs698 million, modernisation of academic and research facilities for students at MUET, Jamshoro worth Rs2,000.368 million, immediate needs for artistic innovation and technology integration at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage, Sindh, worth Rs964.305 million, upgradation and improvement of Peoples Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, worth Rs786.149 million, upgradation of HPT Rawat Transmitting Station by installing 1,000 KW DRM-enabled medium wave transmitter under foreign-funded grant worth Rs4,000 million.

The forum also approved the establishment of polytechnic institute for boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) at Rs978.929 million, infrastructure development of Islamabad Technopolis worth Rs7,338 million, construction of audit house, Lahore worth Rs1,997.675 million, women on wheels worth Rs4,476.170 million, construction of interchange on Motorway (M-3) on Bucheki-Nankana Road in the name of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal worth Rs1,332.605 million, construction of Lundianwala Interchange on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) worth Rs1706.688 million, construction of road from More Khunda to Habo By Bala District Nankana Sahib worth Rs5,680.358 million.

The forum approved the dualisation of road from Chistian to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km), including two-lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chak 175m (4.859 km) worth Rs8,962 million, rehabilitation and special repair of track maintenance machinery worth Rs5,532.157 million, construction of road from Main Duki Road to Kharshang via Baghaw and Shinlaiz Sanjavi District Ziarat worth Rs1,501.566 million, dualisation of road from Larkano to Lakhi worth Rs4,925.462 million, construction of Sunni Gar Dam (revised) Rs5,114.782 million, establishment of institute of sports worth Rs2100.836 million, challenges faced to address the out-of-school children worth Rs25,000 million and strengthening of University of Narowal (revised) worth Rs3,522.785 million.

The forum referred several projects to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval, which includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, KP-HCIP, (revised health component) worth Rs24,224.921 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project worth Rs11,0700 million, PC-I for the construction of Abdul Khel-Dhakki-Kallurkot Road, DI Khan Development Package worth Rs14,257.294 million, DI Khan Road Development Package for construction of road from Isa Khel-Lakki Marwat Road worth Rs13,825.6 million, construction of Harnai to Sibi Road via Spin Tangi District Sibi worth Rs19,092.984 million, Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme worth Rs17,500.030 million and Prime Minister’s High-Tech Skills Training and Global Skills worth Rs19,330 million.