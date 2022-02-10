CDWP clears modern Karachi Circular Railway project

The Central Development Working Party on Thursday cleared the Karachi Circular Railway as a Modern Urban Railway project costing over Rs 270 billion.

The CDWP, which met in Islamabad today [Thursday] with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan in the chair, referred the matter to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for further consideration.

Secretary Railway briefed the committee 43-kilometer dual-track Urban Rail Mass Transit System will be constructed in three years on Public-Private Partnership basis.

He informed that the project is expected to serve a daily ridership of 4,57,000 people. Under the plan, 30 stations would be constructed along the corridor covering the most densely populated areas of Karachi.

The committee also approved the second phase of Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy at a cost of 3,280.369 million rupees and Social Health Protection Initiatives, executed by KP government worth 3366.148 million rupees.

KCR project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalised cost of the project is Rs20.71 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

KCR envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

