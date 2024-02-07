CEC to chair emergency election commission meeting this evening

ISLAMABAD: The Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an emergency meeting this evening, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the emergency session.

The meeting will get a final briefing over the election preparations, sources said.

The CEC will issue key guidelines to officials. Briefings will be given with regard to dispatching of the election material, security and polling stations, sources shared.

The election commission’s members and the secretary ECP will attend the meeting.

Four provincial election commissioners will attend the meeting on video link.

The officials of all wings of the election commission will participate in the meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan’s General Election 2024 being held on February 08 (tomorrow).