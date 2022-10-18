CEC to chair session on Karachi LG Polls today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a session today over the local government elections in seven districts of Karachi, quoting sources ARY News reported.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will chair the meeting, attended by the members of the election commission, Secretary ECP and other officials including the federal secretaries of defence and interior ministries, sources said.

The Chief Secretary Sindh and I.G. Police will attend the meeting on video link,” according to sources.

Sindh Government has thrice requested to the election commission for postponement of the local elections in Karachi, sources said. “Security agencies and the police have been busy in the flood-hit areas of the province,” government said. It seeks postponement of the local government elections for three months.

Interior secretary will brief the election commission over the current situation. Sindh’s chief secretary and I.G. Police will also give their feedback to the election commission, sources said.

The session will decide whether to hold the LG polls or not in seven districts of the port city, which are scheduled on October 23 (Sunday).

Comments