CEC to chair session over Sindh’s election preparations

ISLAMABAD: The election commission has summoned a meeting over election preparations in Sindh on Oct 17, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chief Election Commissioner will chair the session on Tuesday (Oct 17), election commission sources said.

Sindh’s chief secretary and IG Sindh Police will brief the meeting about the province’s preparations for general elections, sources said.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Saturday said that upcoming general elections will be held at the end of January.

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the minister said the final list of constituencies will be finalized on 30th of next month and the election date will be announced around this time.

It is clearly mentioned in the Election Act 2017 that all the parties will be given at least 54 days for election drive, which is about two months, so it is hoped that the elections will be held at the end of January.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.