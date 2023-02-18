CEC decides to meet President Arif Alvi on general elections

ISLAMABAD: The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has decided to meet President Arif Alvi on general elections on Monday, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the chief election commissioner has completed constitutional consultation on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls.

Sources with ECP said that the response of president Arif Alvi’s letter to the CEC has been finalized.

The chief election commissioner will also share the constitutional aspects regarding general elections with the president. He will also inform him about the lack of funds and security for polls in Punjab and KP, sources added.

Earlier, President Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on general elections.

President Alvi had expressed displeasure over the behavior and inaction of ECP. He had also mentioned that the ECP didn’t respond to his earlier letter as yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

