CEC meeting: PPP demands level-playing field

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has voiced concerns over efforts being made to push the party to the wall, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

The PPP huddle discussed several issues ranging from the upcoming polls as well as the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding timely elections.

Sources said that the party decided not to back down from its demand for holding timely elections. The PPP also voiced serious concerns over the grim economic situation in the country.

Another sitting of the PPP CEC will take place on Friday (today).

The CEC meeting was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Farooq H Naek, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Faisal Karim Kundi, Shazia Marri and others.

However, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa did not attend the meeting.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa, its Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and senior lawyers.

Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan, have been at odds with the party leadership over their support to former prime minister Imran Khan in his legal troubles.