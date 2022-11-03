Ceer: Saudi crown prince launches electric vehicle brand

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, expected to be available in 2025, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Ceer will attract over $150 million of foreign direct investment and is projected to directly contribute $8 billion to the kingdom’s GDP by 2034, SPA added.

The launch comes in line with Saudi PIF’s strategy to focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising sectors locally that can help drive the diversification of the economy, to help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In addition, the company will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards carbon emissions reduction and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change, SPA said.

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and will design, manufacture and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles, it said.

The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies.

Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia, and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.

“Foxconn is excited about our partnership with PIF to create a new automotive company that will focus on designing and manufacturing electric vehicles in and for Saudi Arabia,” said Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group Young Liu said.

“We will leverage Foxconn’s technological expertise to support Ceer’s vision of creating a range of iconic electric vehicles that are built around the themes of connectivity, infotainment and autonomy. We want to make electric vehicles mainstream, and that is what Ceer is going to achieve in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

