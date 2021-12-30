Celebratory firing kills child at Jaranwala wedding

JARANWALA: A child was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rodala Road police station.

Also Read: Teenager killed in aerial firing at Faisalabad wedding

The boy got wounded in aerial firing at the wedding function and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, a police official said.

Meanwhile, city police officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir took notice of the incident and sought a report in this regard. He directed the Rodala Road station house officer (SHO) to immediately arrest the culprit(s).

Also Read: Minor girl killed in aerial firing by policeman at Karachi wedding

This is the second incident in Faisalabad in a week. On Dec 23, a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad turned into mourning after a 14-year-old boy was killed in aerial firing.

According to the police, the teenage boy got killed when a wedding party guest resorted to firing.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!