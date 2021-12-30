Thursday, December 30, 2021
Celebratory firing kills child at Jaranwala wedding

JARANWALA: A child was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rodala Road police station.

The boy got wounded in aerial firing at the wedding function and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, a police official said.

Meanwhile, city police officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir took notice of the incident and sought a report in this regard. He directed the Rodala Road station house officer (SHO) to immediately arrest the culprit(s).

This is the second incident in Faisalabad in a week. On Dec 23, a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad turned into mourning after a 14-year-old boy was killed in aerial firing.

According to the police, the teenage boy got killed when a wedding party guest resorted to firing.

