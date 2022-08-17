MainHoonARY: Celebrities voice solidarity with ARY News

Pakistani celebrities voiced their solidarity with ARY News after the channel went off the air on televisions across Pakistan.

A-list celebrities ranging from Faysal Quraishi, Nida Yasir, Najam Shiraz, and Abrar Ul Haq to Hira Mani, Mani, Rabya Kulsoom, Amna Ilyas, Adnan Samad, Noman Habib, and veteran actor Mehmood Sultan, amid others, have recorded video messages for the support of the channel and its employees.

شوبر کی معروف شخصیات کی اے آر وائی نیوز کے حق میں آواز! Watch LIVE streaming of ARY News on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/rbBxHcQlQ8 Download ARY ZAP: https://t.co/nw4xo1HCQJ#ARYnews #PakistanKiAwazARY #RestoreARYNews pic.twitter.com/YvafGmOHze — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 17, 2022

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit written assurance with regard to the resumption of transmission of ARY NEWS after the authority said that it has not suspended the transmission.

During a hearing on a petition for restoration of ARY NEWS transmission, the court directed the PEMRA to submit a two-line assurance stating that they have no objection on the transmission of the channel.

“We have already directed to restore the transmission of ARY NEWS,” the SHC bench observed and directed the authority to submit a report on implementation upon the court orders.

The PEMRA representative in the court stated that it has not suspended the transmission rather it was cable operators who have shut it down.

On August 10, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to immediately restore ARY News transmission across Pakistan.

The news channel went off the air in many parts of the country on the evening of 8th August without any prior notice by authorities.

