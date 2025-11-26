Celina Jaintly returns to limelight as she fights against domestic violence in court

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who has been away from the screen, returned to the media spotlight after long hiatus. She initiates legal actions against her husband for domestic violence

The 44-year-old’s legal team confirmed that a detailed complaint was filed in a Mumbai court, bringing serious allegations into the public eye just weeks before the couple’s next hearing.

On Tuesday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri took up the complaint for verification and issued a notice to Haag, who is an Austrian national. He has been asked to respond by December 12.

In the interview with ANI, The Janasheen actor’s lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala told that the complaint describes a long pattern of physical and emotional cruelty that she says took place throughout the marriage.

The petition also involves claims related to manipulation and coercion, including in matters related to Jaitly’s finances and property.

One of the civil disputes running parallel involves a Mumbai property, where the actress alleges Haag obtained the gift deed through coercion.

The case not only revolves around abuse but also about what Jaitly says she lost in her professional life.

The No Entry actress is asking the court for Rs 10 lakh per month in maintenance, along with Rs 50 crore for loss of earnings.

According to her counsel, she was forced to step back from work at a time when her career was at a strong point. Another Rs 50 crore has been claimed for pain and suffering.

Lawyer says her biggest concern is her three children, who are currently in Austria with Haag. The court will hear the matter next on December 12.