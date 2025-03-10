Is Celine Dion’s legacy being threatened?

Celine Dion is speaking out after several fake AI-generated songs claiming to be her music surfaced online, causing confusion among fans.

The legendary singer, who has been bravely battling the rare and incurable stiff-person syndrome since late 2022, has been determined to return to the stage.

However, this setback with false recordings threatens to overshadow Celine Dion comeback. Known for iconic hits like My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love, and All by Myself, Celine Dion’s loyal fans are now being warned that these unauthorised songs are not part of her official music collection.

Celine Dion’s team recently issued a stern statement via Instagram, addressing the growing issue.

They clarified that AI-generated songs being circulated under her name are entirely fraudulent.

“We are aware that unauthorised AI-generated tracks, falsely attributed to Celine Dion, are being shared online and distributed by various platforms. We want to make it clear that these recordings are not authentic, and are not part of her official music collection,” they wrote.

Despite the challenges posed by her health condition, Celine Dion has remained unwavering in her dedication to return to performing.

After being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which affects her ability to walk and sing, Celine took to Instagram to share a tearful message with her fans.

The diagnosis, which affects one in a million people, has been incredibly difficult for the singer. However, she continues her intense physical and vocal therapy five days a week, pushing forward in hopes of once again gracing the stage with her powerful voice.

Celine’s return to music was most recently celebrated during her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after a period of uncertainty about whether she would ever perform again.