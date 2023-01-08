Sunday, January 8, 2023
Web Desk

Cellphone explodes during call; photo emerges

In a bizarre incident, a man’s cellphone exploded, when he was on a call in the Indian state of Uttar Pardesh (UP).

According to ANI, the incident took place in Hijampur village, where a man named, Himanshu sustained a finger injury after his mobile phone exploded during a call.

“My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile on 31 August 2022 from Amroha,” he said.

Picture released by the news agency show what was left of the device that unexpectedly blew up. It appears that the explosion ripped through the now-charred phone cover, which may have offered a degree of protection to the victim.

It remains unknown whether Himanshu was charging his phone while simultaneously talking.

