Cellphone explodes during call; photo emerges

In a bizarre incident, a man’s cellphone exploded, when he was on a call in the Indian state of Uttar Pardesh (UP).

According to ANI, the incident took place in Hijampur village, where a man named, Himanshu sustained a finger injury after his mobile phone exploded during a call.

“My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile on 31 August 2022 from Amroha,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh | "My phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased this mobile phone on 31 August 2022 from Amroha," says Himanshu, a local of Amroha pic.twitter.com/OhrSjVd2Jw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023

Picture released by the news agency show what was left of the device that unexpectedly blew up. It appears that the explosion ripped through the now-charred phone cover, which may have offered a degree of protection to the victim.

It remains unknown whether Himanshu was charging his phone while simultaneously talking.

Comments