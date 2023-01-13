Cellphone leads to arrest of rape suspect after six months

A 23-year-old man was detained on Monday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman at a park in July of last year, in Noida city, India.

According to Indian police reports, the suspect arrested after six month of the inhumane act, adding, the suspect took mobile and wallet of the victim and switched off, in fear to get traced by authorities.

The suspect switch on the cell phone after more than five months believing that he was no longer suspect anymore but suddenly came into Indian police radar and later arrested by the police.

The accused named Jaswant Tomar, is a originated from Sambhal district and is currently a resident of Kulesara village, Noida.

Saad Miya Khan the Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP) of central Noida, stated that “A 22-year-old woman filed a complaint on July 21,2022, that she was walking back home with a friend after work at 9pm. When the two girls crossed Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 area, two men came from behind and dragged her to the green belt area on the opposite side of the road and raped her. It was found that the friend managed to escape from the spot.”

ADCP added that the accused male fled the spot after taking her phone and purse. Later, after the report, a case under sections 376D (gang rape) and 392 (robbery) was booked at Phase 2 area police station, Noida.

The Indian police came to action and started rapid investigation of the incident, the police commissioner said “Verification and identification of employees of over 150 factories was done and CCTV footage of the area was checked but failed to find any clues.”

The law enforcement authority put the complainant’s mobile on 24 hours surveillance but it was found to be switched off.

On January 2, 2023, the surveillance team traced the phone when it switched on and tracked the location of the accused, after a week Tomar was arrested from Phool Mandi in Sector 88, Noida, Khan said.

Tomar runs a tea stall in the factory area near the incident spot.

The police commissioner further added that, “During interrogation, Tomar confessed to have been behind the act along with his brother-in-law Abhay Pratap. Prima facie facts have suggested that the two were in an intoxicated state during the act, adding, after the incident, the two didn’t run away anywhere and continued to live a normal life. Tomar had switched on the phone in order to use it later.

“He thought that after so many months the case would have been shut and no one would be able to get hold of them.” Khan stated. Tomar was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody while teams are working to nab the second accused Pratap.

