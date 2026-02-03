Cement exports from Pakistan surge 61 percent in January 2026

KARACHI: The statistics released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) show strong growth in the cement sector in Pakistan, with exports rising sharply by over 61 percent in January 2026.

According to the figures, total cement sales increased by 12.54 percent during the last month. Overall sales reached 4.538 million tonnes in January 2026, compared with 4.032 million tonnes in the same month last year.

APCMA figures also highlighted the domestic sales growth, rising by 4.36 percent to 3.601 million tonnes, up from 3.45 million tonnes in January 2025.

The strongest performance shows in cement export, which grew by 61.1%. Export volumes increased from 581,691 tonnes in January 2025 to 937,097 tonnes in January 2026, reflecting improved overseas demand.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July to January), total cement sales, including domestic and export markets, stood at 30.583 million tonnes. This represents a 10.58 percent increase compared with 27.656 million tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

Domestic sales for the same period rose by 12.36 percent to 25.015 million tonnes, up from 22.264 million tonnes last year.

Cement prices across Pakistan have shown stability in the first week of February 2026, with only minor regional differences being reported by dealers and market sources.

The national average retail price for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement currently ranges between Rs. 1,380 and Rs. 1,450, depending on location and local supply conditions.