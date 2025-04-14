Cement mixer truck hits five vehicles at Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: An uncontrolled cement mixer truck hit five vehicles at the Lyari Expressway, fortunately the mishap not resulted in fatalities.

It is to be mentioned here that heavy traffic has been banned over the expressway though heavy vehicles illegally running on the road.

Police has detained the driver and cleaner of the cement mixer truck. “Driver, Sardar Mohammad 65, has a driving license from Baluchistan but it seems fake,” officials said.

The driver was trying to use the Lyari Expressway to make a U-turn when the accident happened.

“Lyari Expressway comes within jurisdiction of the motorway police,” a section officer said. “Motorway Police authorities don’t reply to scores of letters wrote to them over the issue”.

“Despite a ban even motorcycles, rickshaws and Chingchis also seen over the expressway,” traffic police official said.