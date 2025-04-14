web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 14, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Cement mixer truck hits five vehicles at Lyari Expressway

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An uncontrolled cement mixer truck hit five vehicles at the Lyari Expressway, fortunately the mishap not resulted in fatalities.

It is to be mentioned here that heavy traffic has been banned over the expressway though heavy vehicles illegally running on the road.

Police has detained the driver and cleaner of the cement mixer truck. “Driver, Sardar Mohammad 65, has a driving license from Baluchistan but it seems fake,” officials said.

The driver was trying to use the Lyari Expressway to make a U-turn when the accident happened.

“Lyari Expressway comes within jurisdiction of the motorway police,” a section officer said. “Motorway Police authorities don’t reply to scores of letters wrote to them over the issue”.

“Despite a ban even motorcycles, rickshaws and Chingchis also seen over the expressway,” traffic police official said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.