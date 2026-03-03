Cement Price in Pakistan- March 3, 2026

Cement prices in Pakistan have maintained an upward trajectory in early March 2026, with the average 50kg bag now retailing between PKR 1,340 to PKR 1,450 depending on regional location and quality tier. This pricing stability comes amid robust industry performance, with February 2026 dispatches hitting record highs and export markets showing exceptional growth momentum.

Current Cement Price by Region- March 3, 2026

Region Price Range per 50kg Bag (PKR) Northern Region (Punjab/KPK) 1,375 – 1,450 Southern Region (Sindh/Balochistan) 1,367 – 1,500 Islamabad 1,357 – 1,400 Rawalpindi 1,361 – 1,400 Lahore 1,400 – 1,550 Gujranwala 1,420 Faisalabad 1,370 – 1,380 Multan 1,335 – 1,416 Peshawar 1,350 – 1,520 Karachi 1,350 – 1,500 Hyderabad 1,427 Quetta 1,500 – 1,510 Sukkur 1,500

White cement continues to command a significant premium in the market, with 40kg bags retailing at PKR 2,050 – 2,350 depending on the manufacturer and regional availability.

Industry Performance: Record Breaking February 2026

The cement sector delivered exceptional performance in February 2026, with total dispatches reaching 4.199 million tons, representing a substantial 12.53% year-over-year increase compared to 3.732 million tons in February 2025.

Performance Metric February 2026 Change (YoY) Total Dispatches 4.199 million tons +12.53% Local Dispatches 3.467 million tons +8.35% Export Dispatches 732,333 tons +37.72% North-based Mills Total 2.856 million tons +7.66% South-based Mills Total 1.34 million tons +24.50%

The export segment has emerged as a particularly bright spot for the industry, with overseas shipments surging nearly 38% year-over-year. South-based mills have capitalized on their proximity to port facilities, with exports from the region jumping 51.95% to 732,333 tons in February 2026 compared to 481,956 tons in the same month last year Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Performance Overview

The first eight months of the current fiscal year (July 2025 – February 2026) have demonstrated sustained growth momentum for Pakistan’s cement industry: