Cement Price in Pakistan- March 3, 2026
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 03, 2026
Cement prices in Pakistan have maintained an upward trajectory in early March 2026, with the average 50kg bag now retailing between PKR 1,340 to PKR 1,450 depending on regional location and quality tier. This pricing stability comes amid robust industry performance, with February 2026 dispatches hitting record highs and export markets showing exceptional growth momentum.
Current Cement Price by Region- March 3, 2026
|Region
|Price Range per 50kg Bag (PKR)
|Northern Region (Punjab/KPK)
|1,375 – 1,450
|Southern Region (Sindh/Balochistan)
|1,367 – 1,500
|Islamabad
|1,357 – 1,400
|Rawalpindi
|1,361 – 1,400
|Lahore
|1,400 – 1,550
|Gujranwala
|1,420
|Faisalabad
|1,370 – 1,380
|Multan
|1,335 – 1,416
|Peshawar
|1,350 – 1,520
|Karachi
|1,350 – 1,500
|Hyderabad
|1,427
|Quetta
|1,500 – 1,510
|Sukkur
|1,500
White cement continues to command a significant premium in the market, with 40kg bags retailing at PKR 2,050 – 2,350 depending on the manufacturer and regional availability.
Industry Performance: Record Breaking February 2026
The cement sector delivered exceptional performance in February 2026, with total dispatches reaching 4.199 million tons, representing a substantial 12.53% year-over-year increase compared to 3.732 million tons in February 2025.
|Performance Metric
|February 2026
|Change (YoY)
|Total Dispatches
|4.199 million tons
|+12.53%
|Local Dispatches
|3.467 million tons
|+8.35%
|Export Dispatches
|732,333 tons
|+37.72%
|North-based Mills Total
|2.856 million tons
|+7.66%
|South-based Mills Total
|1.34 million tons
|+24.50%
The export segment has emerged as a particularly bright spot for the industry, with overseas shipments surging nearly 38% year-over-year. South-based mills have capitalized on their proximity to port facilities, with exports from the region jumping 51.95% to 732,333 tons in February 2026 compared to 481,956 tons in the same month last year
Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Performance Overview
|Cumulative Metric
|July-Feb 2025-26
|Change (YoY)
|Total Dispatches
|34.798 million tons
|+10.86%
|Domestic Dispatches
|28.503 million tons
|+11.93%
|Export Dispatches
|6.295 million tons
|+6.27%
|North-based Domestic
|23.745 million tons
|+13.15%
|South-based Exports
|5.491 million tons
|+13.89%
Regional Price Dynamics and Market Trends
The cement market in Pakistan exhibits distinct regional characteristics that influence pricing structures. Northern regions have experienced price softening over the past year, with average retail prices declining approximately 6.7% year-over-year to PKR 1,381 per bag during the first half of FY2026. This decline reflects intense competition among manufacturers and relatively softer demand compared to southern markets
Conversely, southern regions have witnessed price appreciation of 4.1% year-over-year, with average prices reaching PKR 1,444 per bag. This regional divergence stems from several factors including stronger export demand, better cost recovery mechanisms, and the strategic advantage of port access for international shipments
The price differential between northern and southern markets has narrowed somewhat but remains significant, with southern markets commanding a premium of approximately PKR 30-60 per bag depending on specific location and brand positioning.