Cement Price Today in Pakistan – February 3, 2026 Update
- By Web Desk -
- Feb 03, 2026
Karachi, February 3, 2026 — Cement prices across Pakistan have remained largely stable in early February 2026, with only small regional variations reported by dealers and market sources.
The national average price for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement currently stands between **Rs. 1,380 and Rs. 1,450, according to the most recent market updates.
Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag – February 3, 2026)
|Region / Major City
|Price Range (Rs.)
|Key Notes
|National Average
|1,380 – 1,450
|Most commonly quoted range
|Karachi & Southern Pakistan
|1,350 – 1,420
|Lowest rates due to nearby factories
|Lahore
|1,390 – 1,480
|Moderate levels
|Islamabad / Rawalpindi
|1,400 – 1,550
|Slightly higher in northern markets
|Other Northern Areas
|1,380 – 1,500
|Depends on distance from plants
Why Cement Prices Are Stable Right Now
– No major changes in production or energy costs in the past week
– Balanced supply meeting steady construction demand
– Minor upward pressure in northern regions has paused for now
Prices can still differ slightly from shop to shop due to transport charges, local demand, and dealer margins. For the **exact cement rate today** in your city, contact local hardware stores or cement dealers directly.
Stable cement prices are currently helping keep construction and housing project costs predictable across Pakistan. Builders and homeowners are advised to monitor weekly trends, especially ahead of seasonal demand increases.