Cement, Steel prices in Pakistan for November 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released its latest report, indicating that cement prices showed a slight dip in northern regions this week, while steel prices largely remained stable across major cities.

Cement Prices Slip Marginally in Northern Cities

According to the new figures, cement prices in northern Pakistan came down just a touch. A 50kg bag is now selling for about Rs1,369, compared with Rs1,373 last week — a tiny dip of less than one percent.

In the south, however, there’s been no change at all. The average price there stayed firm at around Rs1,441 per bag, suggesting the market remains steady.

Builders say that even a small drop like this can offer some breathing room in ongoing projects, though overall construction costs remain high.

Steel Prices Stay Stable in Major Markets

The steel market also held its ground. Local steel bars are still priced between Rs212,000 and Rs218,000 per ton, depending on the city.

For branded steel, rates range from Rs233,000 to Rs242,000 per ton, with no major difference across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, or Faisalabad.

Dealers describe the situation as “quiet but steady,” adding that demand remains slow but stable after months of volatility.

Outlook for Construction Sector

Analysts say the current calm in cement and steel prices could help keep construction activity on track, at least for now.

Stable prices, they note, make it easier for developers and contractors to plan ahead — something that’s been difficult amid constant market swings in recent years.

