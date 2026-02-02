Cement Prices in Pakistan: February 2, 2026 Update

Karachi, February 2, 2026 — Cement prices across Pakistan have shown stability in the first week of February 2026, with only minor regional differences being reported by dealers and market sources.

The national average retail price for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement currently ranges between Rs. 1,380 and Rs. 1,450, depending on location and local supply conditions.

Current Cement Price Overview (Per 50kg Bag)

Region / Area Approximate Price Range (Rs.) Notes National Average 1,380 – 1,450 Most common range Karachi & Southern Region 1,350 – 1,420 Generally lower Lahore 1,390 – 1,480 Moderate variation Islamabad & Rawalpindi 1,400 – 1,550 Slightly higher Other Northern Cities 1,380 – 1,500 Varies by transport

Key Observations

Prices have remained largely unchanged since late January, following a small upward adjustment in some northern areas earlier in the month.

Southern markets, especially around Karachi, continue to benefit from competitive supply and shorter transportation distances.

Builders and contractors note that current levels are supporting steady construction activity without major cost shocks.

Prices can still vary slightly from dealer to dealer and may change quickly due to fuel costs, local demand, or transport restrictions. For the most accurate rate in your area, it is recommended to contact local hardware stores or cement distributors directly.

Stable cement prices are a boon for Pakistan’s economy, where construction contributes significantly to GDP. However, any further increases could strain budgets for small-scale builders and home renovators. Industry voices, including the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), have called for monitoring to prevent cartel-like pricing. For those planning projects, now may be an opportune time to procure materials before potential seasonal spikes.