Cement Prices in Pakistan Today – February 10, 2026

Cement prices across Pakistan remain stable in early February 2026, ranging from Rs. 1,340 to Rs. 1,490 per 50kg bag depending on quality and location. The construction sector continues to show steady demand as infrastructure projects accelerate following recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Today’s Cement Rates

As of February 10, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan vary based on quality grade. Here are the current market rates for ordinary Portland cement (OPC):

Quality Grade Price per 50kg Bag (Rs.) Premium Grade 1,425 – 1,490 Mid-Range Grade 1,390 – 1,430 Economy Grade 1,340 – 1,390

Prices by City

Cement rates vary slightly across major cities due to transportation and logistics costs:

City Average Price (Rs./50kg) Lahore 1,400 – 1,420 Karachi 1,410 – 1,430 Islamabad 1,395 – 1,415 Peshawar 1,380 – 1,400 Quetta 1,450 – 1,490

Other Cement Types

Cement Type Price (Rs.) White Cement (40kg) 2,050 – 2,250 Sulphate Resistant (50kg) 1,450 – 1,550

Market Outlook

The cement industry is showing positive signs for 2026. Following the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to reduce interest rates, construction activity is expected to increase significantly. Industry experts predict cement demand will grow by 6-8% this year, driven by housing projects and infrastructure development.

Prices have remained relatively stable over the past six months, with only minor fluctuations. The average cement price increased from Rs. 1,385 in September 2025 to Rs. 1,415 in February 2026, representing a modest 2.2% increase.

What Affects Cement Prices?

Energy costs: Cement production requires significant electricity and fuel, making energy prices a major cost factor.

Transportation: Distance from manufacturing plants affects final prices. Cities closer to cement factories generally enjoy lower rates.

Seasonal demand: Construction activity peaks during summer months (April-September), which can push prices 5-8% higher.

Raw materials: Limestone, clay, and gypsum prices impact production costs and final cement rates.

Tips for Buyers

Compare prices from multiple suppliers in your area, as rates can vary by Rs. 20-40 per bag within the same city.

Buy during off-peak season (November-February) for potentially better rates and avoid the summer construction rush.

For large projects requiring 500+ bags, negotiate directly with distributors for bulk discounts of 2-5%.

Check manufacturing dates and packaging integrity – fresh cement (under 90 days old) ensures best quality.

Look for PSQCA (Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority) certification marks on bags for quality assurance.

With the construction sector poised for growth in 2026, staying informed about cement prices can help builders and contractors manage project costs effectively. Prices are expected to remain stable in the near term, though gradual increases may occur as demand rises through the year.

Note: Prices mentioned are general market estimates and may vary based on manufacturer, location, quality, and purchase quantity. Always verify current rates with local suppliers before making purchases.