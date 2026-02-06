Cement Prices in Pakistan Today – February 6, 2026

Karachi, February 6, 2026 — Cement prices in Pakistan have remained stable in the first week of February 2026, with no major changes reported across most regions. Market sources and dealers indicate steady retail rates, supported by balanced supply and consistent construction demand.

The national average price for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement is currently between Rs. 1,380 and Rs. 1,450, depending on location, dealer, and minor transport variations.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag – February 6, 2026)

Region / Major City Price Range (Rs.) Key Notes National Average 1,380 – 1,450 Typical retail range Karachi & Southern Pakistan 1,350 – 1,420 Lowest prices Lahore 1,390 – 1,480 Moderate levels Islamabad / Rawalpindi 1,400 – 1,550 Slightly higher Other Northern Cities 1,380 – 1,500 Varies

Source: Aggregated dealer quotations, market reports and recent updates (February 5–6, 2026)

Why Cement Prices Are Holding Steady

– No significant shifts in production costs or energy prices recently

– Supply remains well-matched with ongoing construction and infrastructure activity

– Earlier minor increases in northern markets have not continued

Small day-to-day differences can still occur depending on your local dealer, city, and current stock. For the **most accurate cement rate today** in your area (especially Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad or other cities), contact nearby hardware shops or cement distributors directly.

Stable pricing continues to support housing projects, commercial builds, and public infrastructure work nationwide. Keep an eye on weekly market updates, particularly if seasonal demand rises in the coming months.