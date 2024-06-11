Cement prices up in Pakistan

KARACHI: Cement prices have gone up in Pakistan by Rs10 to 15 per bag, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the price of a cement bag witnessed an increase of Rs115 in a month. The price of a cement bag is up by Rs10, taking the rate of cement bag to Rs1,060 in Sindh including Karachi.

In Punjab and KP the price of a cement bag has reached Rs1,260 after a rise of Rs15 per kg.

During the month of May 2024, Pakistan’s cement sector recorded a sharp increase of 72.16 percent in its exports.

According to the data of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, the cement export was recorded at 917,962 tons with a significant increase of 72.16 percent, against the export of 533,215 tons last year.

As per the official data, the sales of cement recorded a growth of 7.83 percent during the month of May 2024, while its overall and domestic sales stood at 4.275 and 3.357 million tonnes, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total sales of cement in the past 11 months of current year was recorded at 41.730 million tons against the sales of 40.516 million tons the same period last year.