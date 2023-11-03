Cement sales drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The cement sales have dropped by 5.78% to 4.007 million tonnes in Pakistan in October 2023, ARY News reported on Friday.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said in a statement that overall cement sales stood at 4.007 million tonnes in October 2023 as compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year, recording a 5.78% drop.

The local sales of cement stood at 3.292 million tonnes. It added that the cement sales remained at 3.890 million tonnes with a decrease of 15.38%.

However, the cement exports recorded a rise of 97.33% to 715,028 tonnes last month as compared to 362,350 tonnes in October 2022.

The exports of cement recorded a 19.24% hike in September 2023 to 570,101 tonnes.

The cement local sales in September 2023 were recorded at 3.544 million tonnes, whereas, in September 2022, the cement sales were 4.2 million tonnes.