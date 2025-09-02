Cement sales growth slows in August 2025 compared to July

ISLAMABAD: The growth momentum in cement sales in Pakistan eased in August 2025 compared to July, although overall figures still showed a notable year-on-year increase, ARY News reported.

According to industry data, cement sales in Pakistan during August 2025 were recorded at 3.097 million tonnes, up 10.33 percent from 2.807 million tonnes in August 2024. Exports also posted an increase of 22.13 percent, reaching 749,723 tonnes against 613,875 tonnes in the same month last year.

In contrast, July 2025 had witnessed stronger growth, with domestic consumption rising by 18.61 percent and exports surging 84 percent compared to July 2024.

The total cement dispatches in August 2025 stood at 3.846 million tonnes, reflecting a 12.45 percent rise from 3.421 million tonnes in August 2024.

During the first two months of the current fiscal year, total cement sales in Pakistan (domestic and exports) reached 7.847 million tonnes, showing an increase of 20.88 percent compared to 6.492 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Local sales grew by 14.25 percent to 6.090 million tonnes from 5.331 million tonnes, while exports surged by 51.29 percent to 1.757 million tonnes from 1.161 million tonnes.

Industry representatives noted that the country continues to face challenges due to heavy rains and floods, which have directly impacted the people and markets.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has urged the government to reduce taxes on cement in order to lower the cost of rehabilitation in the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, a report suggested that the exports of cement from Pakistan witnessed an increase of 23.74 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the last year 2023-24.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $329.795 million during July-June (2024-25) against the exports of US $266.516 million during July-June (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 28.71 percent from 9,124,119 metric tons to 7,088,982 metric tons, the data revealed.­

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 40.81 percent during the month of June 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.