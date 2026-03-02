Cement sales report for February 2026

KARACHI: Cement sales in Pakistan saw a 12.53 percent increase in February 2026, with total sales reaching 4.199 million tons, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), ARY News reported.

The growth was driven by an 8.35 percent rise in domestic sales, while cement exports jumped sharply, increasing by 37.72 percent, APCMA data showed.

Regionally, the southern part of the country recorded a remarkable 24.5 percent increase in sales, while the northern region saw a 7.66 percent rise. Southern regions also led the export surge with a 51.95 percent increase in shipments.

For the first eight months of the current financial year, total cement sales rose by 10.86 percent, with domestic sales up 11.93 percent and exports increasing 6.27 percent to 6.295 million tons, APCMA reported.

Industry experts attribute the growth to improved construction activity, infrastructure projects, and higher demand from international markets.

The latest figures indicate continued momentum in Pakistan’s cement sector, highlighting its role as a key contributor to both domestic economic activity and export earnings.

Cement price in Pakistan Feb. 23, 2026

As of February 23, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC, typically 53 grade) ranged from approximately Rs. 1,340 to Rs. 1,450, depending on the region, quality, and local market factors. The nationwide average hovered around Rs. 1,380 to Rs. 1,420 per bag, with slight variations between northern and southern regions.

In major cities:

Karachi and southern areas often saw lower rates, typically Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,420, benefiting from proximity to production plants and better logistics.

Lahore, Islamabad, and northern regions tended toward Rs. 1,380 to Rs. 1,450, influenced by higher transportation costs and demand from ongoing infrastructure and housing projects.

These rates reflected recent market stability, with minor fluctuations due to factors like fuel costs, energy prices, and seasonal construction activity. Prices could change daily or weekly based on supply chain dynamics, so checking with local dealers was recommended for the most precise quote.