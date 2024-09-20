Central Bank of Kuwait enhances payment link security

KUWAIT: The Central Bank of Kuwait has implemented an additional verification step for payment links to enhance the security of electronic transactions.

This new measure aims to provide users with an extra opportunity to review and confirm their payment details before completing any transaction, thereby reducing the risk of errors and fraud.

Upon opening the electronic payment link, the users will now see a detailed display of the payment information including the recipient’s name, the amount to be paid, and the purpose of the payment. It is recommended that the users carefully review and approve these details before they can proceed to the final payment page.

The Central Bank of Kuwait says that this additional step is designed to ensure that users clearly understand the transaction they are about to complete, thereby enhancing overall security and transparency.

The Central Bank has emphasized the importance of this new step, urging users to take the time to thoroughly review all payment details before finalising any transaction.

This precautionary measure is part of the Central Bank’s broader efforts to safeguard the financial interests of consumers and maintain the integrity of the electronic payment system.

By implementing this additional verification step, the Central Bank of Kuwait aims to provide a more secure and user-friendly payment experience reflecting the Bank’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance financial security and protect users from potential fraud and errors.

Consumers in the emirate say that electronic payments are becoming increasingly prevalent so such measures are crucial in building trust and confidence in the digital financial ecosystem.

Analysts of the banking sector say that the Central Bank of Kuwait’s move is expected to set a new standard for payment security in the region, encouraging other financial institutions to adopt similar practices. Users are advised to stay vigilant and make use of the new verification step to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of their transactions.