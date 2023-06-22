Central, Upper Sindh districts to experience very hot weather

KARACHI: Central and upper Sindh districts to experience very hot weather spell, the Met Office predicted on Thursday.

Daytime maximum temperatures will increase to 45-47 Celsius in Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.

Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh will experience partly cloudy or hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle or light rain during night or early morning, according to the weather report.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority had advised people to avoid travelling during an extreme hot weather.

The NDMA in an advisory asked people to keep caution and use more water during scorching summer winds to avoid heat stress.

It asked people to avoid carbonated drinks and cover their heads during the hottest hours of the day.

It is to be mentioned here that scores of areas in Karachi received light rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, SITE area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi and other areas received rain or drizzle.