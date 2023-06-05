34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Centre to build underground gas storage in Sindh

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to build an underground gas storage in Sindh, citing budget papers ARY News reported on Monday.

According to budget documents, proposed underground storage has been suggested in Badin district of Sindh with an overall estimated cost of 1.848 billion rupees.

“The government has allocated 150 mln rupees for the project in federal budget for FY 2023-24,” as per the budget documents.

The government has also decided to provide gas to the areas within five kilometers vicinity of gas fields. The decision has been taken in compliance to a Supreme Court ruling, according to the budget papers.

The project has an estimated cost of 869 mln rupees and Rs 100 million have been earmarked in the upcoming federal budget for the gas project.

Pakistan’s Budget for FY2023-24 would be presented on 9th of June in the National Assembly after approval of budget proposals by the federal cabinet.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.