Centre excuses from changing Punjab chief secretary: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has excused itself from changing Punjab Chief Secretary, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, the federal government noted that the Punjab chief secretary cannot be changed as by-elections are already announced in the province.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi gave his nod to change the provincial CS.

The names of Ahmed Nawaz, Abdullah Khan Sambal and Babar Hayat Tarar were proposed in a letter written to Establishment Division.

On August 6, Punjab CS Kamran Ali Afzal wrote a letter to the federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect. The letter was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

