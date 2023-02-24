Centre instructs Sindh govt to enforce ‘energy conservation plan’

KARACHI: The federal government has instructed Sindh government to enforce the energy conservation plan, as per which all markets will be shut at 8:30 pm, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has penned down a letter to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah, urging to ensure the implementation of energy conservation plan across the province.

According to the directive, all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) will implement the energy programme in their respective areas. Commissioner Karachi instructed all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to make a report on the implementation of the programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that, last month, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the federal cabinet has approved the energy conservation plan.

According to the approved energy conservation plan, all markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10:00 pm across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that the energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

“Markets in other parts of the world are shut down by 6 pm but they remain open beyond midnight in Pakistan,” said Khawaja Asif.

