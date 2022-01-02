Centre announces legal action against Sindh govt over ‘wheat theft’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the federal government will imitate legal action against the Sindh government over the issue of “wheat theft,” ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference here at the Insaf House Karachi, the federal minister said that the wheat issue will be raised at National Assembly as well as the Sindh Assembly.

“According to NAB Chairman, Rs20 billion wheat was stolen in Sindh,” he said, adding that wheat in Sindh being sold at Rs300 to Rs350 costly on per 20kg compared to Punjab.

Speaking on Covid-19 vaccines procurement, he was of the view that federal government had spent Rs250 billion for Covid-19 vaccination procurement and every citizen was inoculated without any discrimination.

Asad Umar warned that chances of fifth wave Covid wave were evident in the country as Omicron cases are rising. He urged the people to wear face masks and adhere to the government’s SOPs.

While speaking on the recently passed Sindh local government amendment bill said that an autonomous local government system was necessary.

“70 million people had been vaccinated in Pakistan until December 31,” he said while sharing details of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Earlier today, Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar Sunday said that they now have clear evidence that another wave of COVID-19 has hit the country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said while cautioning that ‘wearing a mask is your best protection.’

Pakistan has reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527.

