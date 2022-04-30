Centre, Sindh announce remission in prisoners sentences on Eid

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Federal Government and the government of Sindh on Saturday announced remission in sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Interior in a letter to provinces has announced 90 days special remission in sentences of prisoners on the Eidul Fitr occasion.

The remission in prisoners jail terms has been announced under Article 45 of the Presidential powers.

The 90 days remission in sentences will also apply to the prisoners awarded life term convictions, according to the letter.

However, the remission will not be applicable to the prisoners convicted under treason, anti-state activities and sectarian charges. Those convicted for financial fraud and involved in inflicting losses to the national exchequer will also not be given relief in sentences.

Sindh Remission

The Sindh government has announced six months remission in the sentences of prisoners on Eidul Fitr.

The remission in jail terms will not applied to the prisoners who have been convicted for kidnapping, murder, anti-state offences and terrorism cases.

In Sindh 1202 inmates will benefit from the relief in sentences.

It is to be mentioned here that recently Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a two-month remission in the sentences of the prisoners across Pakistan last Sunday.

The prime minister had announced relief in jail term prisoners during his visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

