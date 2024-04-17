Centre to write to provinces for enhancing wheat procurement targets

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday decided to write letters to the four provinces to enhance their wheat procurement targets and set a good price for the commodity, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the decision was taken during a meeting of federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Attaullah Tarar said the letters will be penned down by the Ministry of National Food Security today.

Tarar was confident that this decision will bring prosperity in the lives of farmers, noting that the country has abundant stocks of wheat and a bumper wheat crop is expected this year. He said this situation will have positive impact on the rural economy.

The minister further said the federal cabinet held discussion on the recent visit of Saudi delegation to Pakistan and the expression of interest shown by the Kingdom for investment in different sectors.

Describing the visit of Saudi delegation as “highly productive”, Tarar said that matters are expeditiously moving forward. He said another high-level Saudi delegation will visit Pakistan in the coming months to conclude the agreements.

He said a Saudi delegation from private sector is also visiting Pakistan very soon, and their investments and partnerships with Pakistani private sector will have positive impact on the economy.

The information minister also said delegation level visits from other friendly countries are also expected in the coming days. He said the world financial institutions and journals as well as independent experts are recognising the steps taken by the government for economic improvement.

Commenting on the political situation, Tarar said the gathering of opposition parties in Balochistan was a failed exercise. He pointed out that there are divisions within the PTI and their leader is facing jail on corruption cases.

He said the economy is on the positive trajectory and this process will be taken forward for the progress and development of the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal Cabinet approved the establishment of Institute of Modern Sciences in Wah Cantonment.

The Prime Minister directed to form a committee to be headed by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training to further improve the procedure for establishing new universities and higher education institutions.

The Cabinet accorded approval to Federal Public-Private Policy of Pakistan, 2023-2028. In this regard, the Prime Minister said that economic growth can be accelerated through public-private partnership. He directed all the ministries to submit their proposals under Public Private Partnership.

The Federal Cabinet also approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Qatar’s Ministry of Labour and Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for labour relations, inspections, professional safety and health.

The Cabinet was told that currently three hundred thousand Pakistanis are working in Qatar, who are sending 850 million rupees foreign exchange to Pakistan.