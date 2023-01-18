Centre withdraws plea seeking cancellation of Shahbaz Gill’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has withdrawn a petition seeking cancellation of bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial accepted the government’s application to withdraw the case related to cancellation of Shahbaz Gill’s plea.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial conducted an in-chamber hearing and accepted the government’s application. Advocate Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the chamber on behalf of the federal government.

Responding to CJP’s questions, Rizwan Abbasi noted that Shahbaz Gill has repeated his crime, adding that an application will be submitted at the relevant forum for cancellation of the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed January 20 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

Gill’s lawyer told the court that his client was outside the court in the ambulance. He cannot come to court as he is wearing an oxygen mask. He said that despite his health problem his arrest warrants have been issued.

Furthermore, the court ordered all the respondents to make sure of their presence at the next hearing and fixed January 20 for the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier, Balochistan Police summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah.

The Balochistan police added that Gill has been summoned and he agreed to cooperate with the police.

