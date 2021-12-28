CEO Warner Media confirms streaming date for ‘The Batman’

‘Batman’ fans are in for a treat as the Robert Pattinson starrer will make its way to the streaming platform soon after its theatrical release in March 2022.

The DC Films production, which is set to release in theatres in the upcoming year, will open on streaming platform HBO Max, 45 days later.

CEO of Warner Media, Jason Kilar has confirmed the news that the movie will have a 45-day exclusive window in theatres, after which the movie will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Earlier, Warner Bros. made all its 2021 releases along with last year’s Wonder Woman available for its audience on HBO simultaneously with the theatrical debut as per Kilar’s hybrid release strategy for “a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic”.

However, the production company has confirmed its initial theatre exclusive release for the upcoming slate.

It has been confirmed by Kilar in a recent interview that “The Batman will be available to stream on HBO Max on day 46”. The DC movie is scheduled to debut in theaters on March 4 and will be available to stream on HBO Max from April 19, 2022.

“Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max”, Kilar believes it to be a huge change from how things were in earlier years.

The Batman trailer was unveiled in this year’s DC FanDome.

