Holy Kaaba washed with Zamzam, rose water. Watch videos, photos

MAKKAH: The annual ceremony to wash the Holy Kaaba was held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah Region, led the ceremony.

The door of Ka’bah closed by Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba after the ceremony pic.twitter.com/LWfyhQWdqj — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 23, 2021

His deputy Prince Bandar Bin Sultan, Acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Issam Bin Saad Bin Saeed and President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais were also present on the occasion.

A few glimpses of inside the Ka’bah with Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, Guardian of the Ka’bah sitting in guard pic.twitter.com/zQT3mww8UZ — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 23, 2021

A mixture of Zamzam water and rose water was used to wash the Holy Kaaba. Prince Khalid rubbed the wall of the Holy Kaaba with a piece of wet cloth of the mixture, amidst preventive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ka’bah Washing Ceremony 1443 pic.twitter.com/17WRTCTr6n — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 23, 2021

The President, Governor of Makkah and Guardian of Ka’bah pray the Sunnah after Performing the Tawaaf following the Ghusl Ceremony pic.twitter.com/lT6HSDfHRe — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 23, 2021