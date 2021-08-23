Monday, August 23, 2021
Holy Kaaba washed with Zamzam, rose water. Watch videos, photos

MAKKAH: The annual ceremony to wash the Holy Kaaba was held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah Region, led the ceremony.

His deputy Prince Bandar Bin Sultan, Acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Issam Bin Saad Bin Saeed and President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais were also present on the occasion.

A mixture of Zamzam water and rose water was used to wash the Holy Kaaba. Prince Khalid rubbed the wall of the Holy Kaaba with a piece of wet cloth of the mixture, amidst preventive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

